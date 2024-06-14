Special moment for Jacksonville fans as Trevor Lawrence signs $275M extension

Jacksonville ensured star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is sticking around by inking him to a $275M contract extension on Thursday.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed on a 5-year, $275 million contract extension on Thursday. The deal ties Lawrence with Joe Burrow for the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, and he becomes the fourth quarterback with $200 million fully guaranteed in a contract.

Locked On Jaguars host Tony Wiggins is thrilled to see the franchise step up and invest in young talent, something they have historically refused to do.

“This kid deserves, and earned, everything he’s got,” Wiggins said. “Has it been easy? Has he seen some landmines? Sure he has. But we give him credit for going through those and still being able to stand up, put your best foot forward, and have a short memory. And that’s what he has.”

Lawrence is entering his fourth NFL season, and his 11,770 passing yards is fifth most in league history through three seasons. He’s already fourth in franchise history in passing yards and passing touchdowns (58).

While his finish last season left quite a bit to be desired – Jacksonville went 0-5 to close the season and missed the playoffs – Lawrence is now the face of this franchise for the foreseeable future. And Wiggins believes that’s the right call.

“One thing you’ll never question about him is who he is talent-wise,” Wiggins continued. “His work ethic, he’s a competitor who always wants to compete. And here’s the most important one. Football has a pack mentality, and the players on the team appreciate him and follow him around.”

Jacksonville opens up the preseason at home against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on August 10 at 7:00 PM ET.

