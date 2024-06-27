2024 NBA Draft Tracker: Every Round 2 NBA Draft Selection

30 players were selected in Round 1 of the 2024 NBA draft, follow along to see the 28 additional picks made in Round 2 along with host reactions!

The first round of the 2024 NBA draft took place on Wednesday, June 26, with a pair of French prospects going No. 1 and No. 2. After that it was a flurry of college stars from UConn – who won the national championship – and Kentucky, who failed to win an NCAA Tournament game.

Thursday is the second round of the NBA draft, where 28 more players will be selected and countless others will be signed to summer league and training camp deals.

We will be tracking each pick made throughout the afternoon here, so check back in for continuous updates – as well as short video reactions to each pick by Locked On hosts!

LIVE TRACKER: 2024 NBA Draft second round selections

31. Toronto Raptors: Jonathan Mogbo, C, San Francisco

Mogbo is an elite connector and rebounder who should carve out a nice role at the NBA level.

32. Utah Jazz: Kyle Filipowski, PF, Duke

Filipowski was one of the surprise absences from the first round, and now the stretch big head to Utah where he can be mentored by Lauri Markkanen if he sticks around.

33. Milwaukee Bucks: Tyler Smith, PF, G-League Ignite

Smith is a high upside big who played for Overtime Elite and then the G-League Ignite this past season. He’s a high level defender who has the potential to space the floor at the next level, and will be another developmental piece in Milwaukee.

34. New York Knicks (via Portland): Tyler Kolek, PG, Marquette

The Knicks get a veteran point guard who thrived at Marquette, winning Big East Player of the Year thanks to his facilitation skills and outside shooting.

35. Indiana Pacers (via San Antonio): Johnny Furphy, SF, Kansas

Furphy is a high level shooter who looks like a role player at the next level as an off-ball scorer with length and shooting skills. His floor spacing will be welcome for an Indiana team that has a ton of guard depth and could use an off-ball wing.

36. San Antonio Spurs (via Indiana): Juan Nunez, PG, Spain

Nunez is an elite pick and roll point guard who gives San Antonio much needed pure point guard depth after they took Stephon Castle in the first round.

37. Detroit Pistons (via Minnesota): Bobi Klintman, SF, Sweden

Klintman heads to Detroit, a raw prospect with high upside who can shoot it and attack the basket. He has development to do, but the Pistons can be patient with him as he develops.

38. Oklahoma City Thunder (via New York): Ajay Mitchell, PG, Santa Barbara

Mitchell was one of the best mid-major point guards in the country, an elite pick and roll guard who can shoot it well and has a lot of length at the point guard position. He’s a great fit for the Thunder as a backup PG after they dealt Josh Giddey earlier in the offseason.

39. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaylen Wells, SF, Washington State

Memphis often goes for older, versatile wings in the draft and they get their guy in Wells, a standout last season at Washington State who can shoot it well from beyond the arc and has a 6’8 frame.

40. Phoenix Suns (via New York): Oso Ighodaro, PF, Marquette

Ighodaro was used as a hub for Marquette on DHO actions, and his passing, scoring touch, length, and defense will be a nice addition to Phoenix in a backup role.

41. Philadelphia 76ers: Adem Bona, C, UCLA

Bona is an outstanding rim runner and shot blocker who has extreme upside thanks to his elite athleticism. The lack of a jumpshot is what dropped his stock, but in the right role Bona can really thrive at the NBA level.

42. Charlotte Hornets: KJ Simpson, PG, Colorado

Simpson was an elite scorer at Colorado, and he becomes the third Buffs player selected in the draft behind Cody Williams and Tristan Da Silva. Charlotte has a quality backup option to LaMelo Ball now.

43. Atlanta Hawks (via Miami): Nikola Durisic, SF, Serbia

Durisic is a big wing who can play on or off the ball and is an excellent scorer with versatility. He becomes another international option for the Hawks.

44. Miami Heat (via Atlanta): Pelle Larsson, SF, Arizona

Larsson is a do-it-all wing from the Pac-12, a clear choice for Miami after the success of Jaime Jaquez last season. Larsson is a high level shooter and defender and brings that versatility to a quality Miami program.

45. Toronto Raptors (via Sacramento): Jamal Shead, PG, Houston

Shead is the toughest, winningest player in this draft class, and his elite defense at the point of attack and facilitation skills will fit in quite nicely in Toronto.

46. Los Angeles Clippers: Cam Christie, SF, Minnesota

Christie is an elite outside shooter and well built wing who heads to Los Angeles where his brother, Max Christie, plays for the Lakers.

47. New Orleans Pelicans (via Orlando): Antonio Reeves, SG, Kentucky

Reeves is an older prospect and elite shooter who heads to New Orleans to give Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram more room to operate thanks to his floor spacing skills.

48. San Antonio Spurs: Harrison Ingram, PF, North Carolina

Ingram is a veteran power forward with connecting skills who blossomed into a consistent outside shooter after transferring from Stanford to North Carolina last season. He brings experience and length to a young developing San Antonio roster.

49. Indiana Pacers: Tristen Newton, PG, UConn

Newton is a winner who has a ton of versatility at the point guard position, as evidenced by his numerous triple doubles in college. Indiana is very well set at point guard, but having experienced depth like Newton is never a bad thing.

50. Indiana Pacers: Enrique Freeman, PF, Akron

Freeman is a fantastic story, a kid who didn’t even attend Akron on a basketball scholarship who eventually won conference player of the year and played his way to the combine where he excelled thanks to his rebounding ability and length. He gives Indiana another quality frontcourt depth piece.

51. Dallas Mavericks (via New York): Melvin Ajinca, SF, France

Ajinca is great shooting wing with a lot of upside who will be a quality stash candidate for a Dallas roster that is in win now mode.

52. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Golden State): Quinten Post, C, Boston College

Post is a seven foot big man who shot over 43% from three last year, while rebounding and passing the ball well. OKC is set in the frontcourt, but Post is a quality two-way type addition and good depth at center.

53. Memphis Grizzlies (via Minnesota): Cam Spencer, SG, UConn

Memphis adds more shooting after already taking Jaylen Wells, getting a veteran intense guard in Cam Spencer who was critical to UConn’s second national title this past March.

54. Boston Celtics: Anton Watson, PF, Gonzaga

Watson was a do-it-all forward for five seasons at Gonzaga, and his experience, versatility, and defensive instincts will make him a quality depth addition for the defending champions.

55. Los Angeles Lakers: Bronny James, PG, USC

Bronny and LeBron will become the first father-son duo in NBA history, and if LeBron re-signs with the Lakers they could end up being teammates. Bronny didn’t perform great at USC, but he is an elite athlete and has fantastic basketball IQ.

56. New York Knicks (via Phoenix): Kevin McCullar, SF, Kansas

McCullar had a first round grade, but concern about his age and injury history dropped him nearly out of the draft altogether. He lands in New York as a veteran, ready to contribute wing for a contending team.

57. Toronto Raptors (via Memphis): Ulrich Chomche, C, NBA Academy Africa

Chomche is the first NBA Academy Africa player to get directly drafted into the NBA, and his extreme wingspan, athleticism, and ability to guard multiple positions make him a high upside, but very raw, prospect for Toronto to develop.

58. New York Knicks (via Dallas): Ariel Hukporti, C, Germany

Hukporti is a big man with a high motor and excellent rebounding skills. New York will likely keep him stashed overseas as a potential backup center down the line.