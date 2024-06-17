Dodgers will be tested following injuries to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the series against Kansas City, but lost right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto and star shortstop Mookie Betts to injury.

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have taken a crucial series against the Kansas City Royals over the weekend, but it came with a heavy price. Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was placed on the IL prior to Sunday’s game with a strained rotator cuff, and could miss over a month of action.

Then, during Sunday’s game, shortstop Mookie Betts was drilled by a 98 mile per hour fastball and suffered a broken hand – and as of now it’s unclear how much action the seven-time All-Star will miss.

Locked On Dodgers hosts Jeff Snider and Vince Samperio broke down each injury and how the team will handle them on a recent episode of the podcast:

“They aren’t going to panic,” Samperio said. “Nothing is going to change [right away]. The Dodgers are going to move forward and if they need to make bigger changes down the line, they will.”

Betts was playing shortstop and will be replaced in the short term by Miguel Rojas. Manager Dave Roberts indicated postgame that Shohei Ohtani will move into the leadoff spot to replace Betts in the lineup.

Betts was hitting .304 with a .405 OBP prior to exiting Sunday’s game, and his absence is significant for LA. Meanwhile, Yamamoto’s injury hurts the Dodgers rotation – although the team is more equipped to handle a loss on the mound.

“Bobby Miller is coming back this week,” Snider stated. “They had said six-man rotation but this [injury] likely bumps that down to five. [Dodgers manager] Dave Roberts did hint at a spot start for somebody during this 12 games in 12 days stretch.”

Yamamoto has been fantastic as a rookie for the Dodgers this season, posting a 6-2 record with a 2.92 ERA and 84 strikeout in 74 innings. His absence will impact LA’s rotation in the short term, but having him – and potentially Betts – back in September keeps this franchise in a position to compete for a World Series this fall.

