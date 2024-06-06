Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting UConn coach Danny Hurley

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly prepared to make a massive offer to bring UConn’s Danny Hurley in to replace Darvin Ham next season.

The most recognizable basketball brand in America, the Los Angeles Lakers, are reportedly pursuing the best college basketball coach in the country. Danny Hurley, who has won back-to-back national championships with the UConn Huskies, is the top target to replace Darvin Ham in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

Locked On UConn host Mark Zanetto shared his reaction to the headlines on a recent episode of the podcast.

“I woke up this morning to my son at 6:45 slapping me in the head, and I got another whack to the head when I saw my phone lit up with notifications,” Zanetto said. “You know if someone is texting you at 6:45 it’s typically nothing great…It’s not a done deal, they [the Lakers] are planning to lay out a vision of what it would look like for Hurley to come in.”

Find Locked On UConn daily on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts!

Find the Locked On College show for YOUR team!

Current reports indicate Hurley is 50-50 on whether he will take the Lakers job or remain with the Huskies, where he will attempt to win a third straight national title. Hurley did tell his team about the offer, and is reportedly waiting to see what UConn’s extension offer will look like before making a decision over the weekend.

The Lakers are hoping to keep their championship window open a little longer, running it back with a 40-year-old LeBron James and veteran big man Anthony Davis. Hurley is an elite x’s and o’s coach, and has indicated in the past he’d only leave UConn for an NBA opportunity.

For UConn, the potential loss of Hurley is seismic for the program. Per new NCAA rules, any player on UConn’s roster would have 30 days after Hurley leaves to decide to enter the transfer portal. Players like Alex Karaban – who opted to return to college rather than stay in the NBA draft – as well as incoming transfers Tarris Reed from Michigan and Aidan Mahaney from St. Mary’s could look for new homes as well.

This is a developing story, and one that could have significant ramifications in both the NBA and college basketball in 2024-25 and beyond.

Find the Locked On College show for YOUR team!