2024 NBA Draft TRACKER: Every Round 1 NBA Draft selection

After months of speculation, and still no consensus at the top, the 2024 NBA draft is here! Wednesday night will be the first round, while Thursday will be the second round in a new twist in NBA draft coverage.

The Atlanta Hawks are on the clock and will pick first in the 2024 NBA draft.

We will be tracking each pick made by every team throughout the night right here, so check back in for continuous updates – as well as short video reactions to EACH pick by the local hosts!

LIVE TRACKER: 2024 NBA draft selections

1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher, SF, France

Risacher becomes the second straight player from France picked No. 1 overall, going to an Atlanta team that could be shopping Trae Young and Dejounte Murray this offseason.

2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr, C, France

Sarr did not work out with Atlanta, with most projecting he’d land in Washington. Sarr is an elite rim protector and should help the Wizards climb out of the cellar in the Eastern Conference.

3. Houston Rockets: Reed Sheppard, SG, Kentucky

Sheppard is an elite three point shooter who posted very productive defensive stats for the Wildcats last season, and he gives a young up-and-coming Houston squad a floor spacer with high upside.

4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle, PG, UConn

Castle wants to play point guard at the next level, and San Antonio desperately needs a point guard – so this has felt all along like a perfect match. Castle and Victor Wembanyama are both elite defenders, giving coach Popovich a quality tandem to build around.

5. Detroit Pistons: Ron Holland, SF, G-League Ignite

Holland was considered a likely faller in the draft, but ultimately ends up in the top five with Detroit. Arguably the highest upside player in the entire class, he makes a ton of sense for a Detroit team that needs to gamble on star upside right now.

6. Charlotte Hornets: Tidjane Salaun, PF, France

Salaun rose up draft boards thanks to his tantalizing upside and youth. Charlotte has now taken two high upside forwards in back-to-back drafts after snagging Brandon Miller from Alabama last year.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

One year after trading for DeAndre Ayton, the Blazers add an extremely high quality backup in Clingan – who gives them the flexibility to shop the former top pick. Clingan is an elite rim protect and low post scorer, and his potential is as high as anyone’s in this class.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (via San Antonio): Rob Dillingham, PG, Kentucky

Dillingham is an extremely fast, high level athlete who can create his own shot at a high level. Minnesota trades up to bring Dillingham in as a backup point guard to veteran Mike Conley. His microwave scoring could be a huge boost for a team that had a great season in 2023-24.

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Zach Edey, C, Purdue

The back-to-back National Player of the Year in Zach Edey goes to Memphis, a team desperately in need of size. Alongside Jaren Jackson and Brandon Clarke, Edey will help this team defensively and can be an anchor on the block offensively if given the opportunity.

10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams, SF, Colorado

Williams is the first freshman ever drafted out of Colorado, and he joins a rebuilding Utah team that can be patient with his development. Williams is extremely long, rangy, and has extremely high upside.

11. Chicago Bulls: Matas Buzelis, SF, G-League Ignite

Buzelis had concerns about his outside shooting, but his size, youth, and athletic upside is outstanding and if the shot does come around this could be a steal in this class.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Nikola Topic, PG, Serbia

Topic suffered an injury during the pre-draft process which hurt his stock. He’s a nice fit for an OKC team that just traded Josh Giddey and has the ability to let him recover and develop on a slower timeline.

13. Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter, PG, Providence

Carter is an extremely long, rangy guard who did a little bit of everything for Providence last season. He comes from NBA bloodlines, his father Anthony played 13 years in the NBA, and he’ll slot in nicely to a backcourt featuring De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk.

14. Washington Wizards (via Portland): Carlton ‘Bub’ Carrington, PG, Pitt

Carrington is one of the youngest players in this draft class, and his elite facilitation skills and well rounded skill set will fit nicely in Washington alongside new big man Alex Sarr.

15. Miami Heat: Kel’el Ware, C, Indiana

Ware wisely returned to school after a pedestrian freshman season at Oregon and promptly thrived at Indiana in the Big Ten. A versatile stretch big who can protect the rim, Ware gives Miami another great big to pair alongside Bam Adebayo.

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain, PG, Duke

McCain had a fantastic performance during March Madness, and now brings his high level outside shooting and eccentric personality to the city of brotherly love.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Dalton Knecht, SF, Tennessee

Very few expected Knecht to fall out of the top ten, but his age scared off enough teams that he falls to the Lakers and new head coach JJ Redick. Knecht is an elite outside shooter and a great fit in an offense alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

18. Orlando Magic: Tristan Da Silva, PF, Colorado

Da Silva is a 6’9 do-it-all forward, the second pick out of Colorado behind Cody Williams. Da Silva gives Orlando even more floor spacing in the frontcourt, and his advanced age should allow him to contribute for this squad right away.

19. Toronto Raptors: Ja’Kobe Walter, SG, Baylor

Walter is a high volume shooter who comes from a program with a rich history of churning out one-and-done guard talents. Toronto could use a boost of scoring, and Walter should provide that right away even at a young age.

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson, SF, Cal

Tyson is an older prospect who thrived in a more ball dominant role in his final collegiate season, and first with Cal. Tyson is an elite shooter and scorer with solid length and range. His age should make him an instant contributor in Cleveland.

21. New Orleans Pelicans: Yves Missi, C, Baylor

Missi is incredibly raw but has a tantalizing set of skills, namely as a rim runner and shot blocker. Alongside Zion WIlliamson the Pelicans have a pair of elite athletes in the front court.

22. Denver Nuggets (via Phoenix): DaRon Holmes II, C, Dayton

The Nuggets traded up six spots to land a veteran big man in DaRon Holmes. Holmes can space the floor at the five, he can also handle the basketball and make good reads as a passer, and should slot in nicely as frontcourt depth behind Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon.

23. Milwaukee Bucks: AJ Johnson, SG, NBL

Johnson opted not to play at Texas and instead played in the NBL in Australia last season. He has excellent size for a two guard and has an opportunity to develop behind the scenes behind Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton in Milwaukee.

24. Washington Wizards (via New York): Kyshawn George, SG, Miami

George is an elite, elite three point shooter with tremendous size – standing 6’7 with a 6’10 wingspan. Washington collects another young player to add to the collection of Alex Sarr and Carlton Carrington.

25. New York Knicks: Pacome Dadiet, SF, France

The fourth frenchmen of the first round, Dadiet is just 18 years and has tremendous upside. New York made a big splash trading for Mikal Bridges, and with a full rotation it makes sense to take a project with upside like Dadiet.

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via New York): Dillon Jones, SF, Weber State

Dillon Jones was the only player in the country to lead his entire conference in points, rebounds, and assists. He is as versatile as they come, capable of playing multiple positions. His age and experience could make him an immediate rotation piece in Oklahoma City.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr, SG, Illinois

Shannon is excellent at getting downhill and attacking the rim, and his improvement as a shooter has made him a more versatile offensive weapon. He has the size and physicality to be an impactful defender as well, and joins a Minnesota team that also brought in Rob Dillingham.

28. Phoenix Suns (via Denver): Ryan Dunn, SF, Virginia

Dunn is the best perimeter defender – and arguably best overall defender – in this entire class. His offensive game at this point is non existent, but on a team with high level scoring already in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, this is a nice fit for the veteran wing.

29. Utah Jazz: Isaiah Collier, PG, USC

Collier was the No. 1 ranked player in the 2024 freshman class, but turnover issues and a questionable outside shot hurt his stock dramatically. Now he heads to Utah alongside another freshman out of the Pac-12 in Cody Williams.

30. Boston Celtics: Baylor Scheierman, SF, Creighton

Scheierman was an extremely high level shooter and versatile scorer at Creighton the past few years, and his veteran experience, rebounding, and nearly unlimited range gives Boston another weapon who can come off the bench and contribute right away.