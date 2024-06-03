Skip to content

Minnesota makes Justin Jefferson highest paid non-QB in NFL history | Locked On Vikings

Jun 03, 2024

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson inked a four-year, $140 million deal to become the highest paid non quarterback in NFL history.

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson became the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history on Monday, inking a four-year, $140 million extension to remain with the Minnesota Vikings. The deal will pay Jefferson $35M annually and includes $110M in guaranteed money.

While national media outlets expressed concern about Minnesota’s ability to retain Jefferson, Locked On Vikings host Luke Braun remained confident a deal would get done.

“This is why you listen to local people,” Braun joked. “The local beat was all over this the whole time. There was never any indication the Vikings were shopping [Jefferson] or even considering it. It was pretty much done for a while.”

Jefferson’s new deal tops the record-setting deal signed by AJ Brown in April, and surpasses Nick Bosa as the league’s highest paid non quarterback. Jefferson and Brown were two of many wide receivers to earn big paydays this offseason, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Nico Collins, Michael Pittman, and Calvin Ridley.

Jefferson is about as safe a bet as there is in the NFL, becoming one of five players with 5,000-plus receiving yards in his first four seasons. In fact, his 5,899 career yards are nearly 400 more than any other player in NFL history through four seasons – and his 98.3 receiving yards per game is the most in NFL history, minimum 50 games.

Jefferson gives Minnesota some stability out wide while they host a quarterback battle between veteran Sam Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy this summer. Mandatory minicamp for the Vikings begins on Tuesday.

