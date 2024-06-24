What new head coach Kenny Atkinson brings to Cleveland | Locked On Cavs

A month after firing J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cleveland Cavaliers hired Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson on Monday.

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson will become the next head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN. The two sides have begun working on a contract and the deal is expected to be finalized shortly.

Atkinson was chosen over New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego, who is now a top candidate to become the head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

Locked On Cavs host Danny Cunningham is happy the search is over for Cleveland, and thrilled with Atkinson’s resume:

“Kenny Atkinson is an offensive minded coach,” Cunningham explained. “He is someone that I do believe, given his track record, will help to elevate this team offensively.”

Locked On Cavs is a daily podcast on the Cleveland Cavaliers, available on YouTube and wherever you get podcasts!

Find the Locked On NBA show for YOUR team!

The Cavs went to the Eastern Conference semifinals last season and have two players whom Atkinson helped develop when he was with the Brooklyn Nets – big man Jarrett Allen and guard Caris LeVert.

Cavs GM Koby Altman is excited for Atkinson to help young center Evan Mobley’s development, and the team is hoping this hire will help them secure a long term extension for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell as well.

Atkinson posted a 118-190 record in three plus years with Brooklyn. He inherited a full-on rebuild and the team improved every season until his resignation in 2019-20. Atkinson worked briefly with the Clippers before taking the associate head coach job under Steve Kerr with Golden State. Atkinson briefly accepted the head coach job with Charlotte before changing his mind and remaining with Golden State.

For more on Cleveland’s new head coach, and direction this offseason, check out the Locked On Cavs podcast!

Find the Locked On NBA show for YOUR team!