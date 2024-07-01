Spurs accelerate rebuild by signing veteran point guard Chris Paul

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama will pair up for coach Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs.

Longtime NBA veteran point guard Chris Paul agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, shortly after getting released by the Golden State Warriors. The deal is for $11 million-plus, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Locked On Spurs host Jeff Garcia broke down the signing and various ways Paul will impact this young, rebuilding team on a recent episode of the podcast.

“This is the type of attitude in a player this young Spurs team needs,” Garcia said. “Sometimes we saw this team look a little soft. I think they need a little dawg in them and Chris Paul is known for that.”

It’s no secret San Antonio was looking for a pass first point guard to pair with budding superstar Victor Wembanyama. Rumors about a trade for Atlanta’s Trae Young persisted through the NBA draft, where the team used a lottery pick on UConn guard Stephon Castle.

Castle now gets to develop alongside one of the NBA’s all-time greatest passers, and Locked On Spurs guest Rudy Campos explained why that might be the most important aspect of this signing.

“I said [Stephon Castle] could be a poor man’s SGA (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander),” Campos said. “SGA’s mentor was Chris Paul back in 2019-20.”

Paul spent one season with the Warriors, primarily serving as a backup to Steph Curry. He appeared in 58 games, starting 18, and averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. The 39-year-old may not be the elite scorer he once was, but he still shot an effective 37.1% from the three point line last year.

Paul’s passing will elevate Wembanyama’s game entering his second NBA season. Plus, Paul’s mentorship, on court leadership, and facilitation skills will be welcome additions to this San Antonio franchise.

