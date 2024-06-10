Skip to content

Boston Celtics take commanding 2-0 lead in NBA Finals over Dallas Mavericks

boston celtics nba finals dallas mavericks
Jun 10, 2024

Jun 10, 2024

Jrue Holiday stepped up for the Boston Celtics as they take a 2-0 series lead before heading to Dallas in the NBA Finals.

Despite a triple double from Luka Doncic, and a poor shooting night from Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics managed to escape with a 105-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. They are now up 2-0 in the NBA Finals as the series heads to Dallas for games three and four.

Locked On Celtics host John Karalis notes how similar the game plan was for Boston in both games, and how it was a veteran guard known for his defense who stepped up and led the Celtics offensively.

“Same game plan, similar result for the Boston Celtics,” Karalis said to open his Monday episode. “Jrue Holiday was awesome.”

Holiday dropped 26 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday, leading Boston in both categories while shooting an outstanding 11-14 from the field. On a day where Tatum shot 6-22 from the field, and where Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, and Kristaps Porzingis combined to shoot 2-20 from three, it was Holiday and Derrick White who led the charge for the Celtics.

Boston continued the strategy of attacking Doncic every time on offense, wearing down the 25-year-old guard who is still dealing with nagging injuries and who was listed as questionable less than two hours before tipoff. It worked – despite a 32 point, 11 rebound, 11 assist line from Doncic – who also had eight turnovers and went just 4-8 from the free throw line.

Dallas will get two chances at home against Boston, and needs to win at least one to extend this series and avoid a sweep.

Game 3 will be Wednesday, June 12 at 8:30 PM ET.

NBA
